Horsetooth and Swallow Roads to Close for Road Repairs

Due to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railroad track repairs, Horsetooth Road and Swallow Road will be closed on various days between October 15, 2019, and October 22, 2019.

Horsetooth Road will be closed in both directions just west of McClelland Drive to perform road repairs. The closure will begin at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, and Horsetooth Road will open back up by 5 a.m. on Friday, October 18.

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railroad will complete railroad track repairs through October 16, 2019 but City crews need an additional day to create a smoother roadway transition across the railroad track crossing surface.

Primary detour routes are Shields Street, Drake Road, College Avenue, and Harmony Road.

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic can detour north along the Mason Trail / Mason Street to Swallow Road or south along the Mason Trail / Mason Street to the Troutman Underpass. (See attached detour map).

Swallow Road will close in both directions west of McClelland Drive on October 22 to perform road repairs for the same reason. The closure will begin at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, and Swallow Road will open back up by 5 a.m. on Friday, October 25.

Primary detour routes are Drake Road, Meadowlark Avenue., Horsetooth Road, and McClelland Drive. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic can detour via Meadowlark Ave. and north or south along Mason Trail to Drake Road, or Horsetooth Rd. (See attached detour map).

Business access will always be maintained for both closures.