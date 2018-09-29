Horsetooth & College traffic signal installation, lane closures on Sept. 30

Night work to take place beginning Oct. 1

Permanent traffic signals will be installed at the Horsetooth and College intersection on Sunday, Sept. 30. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction during this time, and flaggers will direct traffic while the new signals are installed. Significant delays should be expected; travelers should plan for extra time and use caution while driving through the intersection. This work is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition, night work will begin on Monday, Oct. 1. Horsetooth Road west of College will be closed in both directions Monday night as crews finish the bridge overlay. The closures are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. and continue through 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Nightly lane closures in the area will continue throughout October as crews work to complete the College Avenue medians.

The project remains on schedule to be complete in early November, with daily lane drops anticipated through then. Work requiring lane drops is typically complete by 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, but may extend into the evening hours on some days.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down through the work areas and avoid distracted driving.

Horsetooth & College Intersection Improvements

The Horsetooth and College intersection is one of the busiest in Fort Collins and is a top-ranked location for safety and operational improvements. Currently the intersection experiences heavy congestion during peak traffic times and a high number of left-turn crashes.

The intersection improvements will continue through 2018, and will include:

Dual left-turn lanes on College and Horsetooth in all directions

Northbound and southbound right-turn lanes on College with pedestrian refuge islands

Improved bicycle and pedestrian facilities on Horsetooth from Mason Street to Mitchell Drive

Full replacement of the Horsetooth bridge over Larimer Canal No. 2

Widen existing College bridge over the canal and replace pedestrian bridge

Landscaped medians and urban design elements to create a warm and friendly intersection

For more information and to sign up for project updates, visit www.fcgov.com/horsetoothandcollege.

