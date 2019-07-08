Hoss Davis will ride in the PRCA event with the flying B Invitational

Hoss Davis is 10 years old, going into the 5th grade at Eyestone in Wellington. Hoss likes to ride bulls, do Ji-Jitsu and workout. He enjoys playing football, shooting guns and going fishing. This summer Hoss qualified to ride at Cheyenne Frontier days on July 20th during the PRCA event with the flying B Invitational.

“This is a huge honor, the Daddy of them all. This is where all the cowboys want to ride,” Hoss says. “I earned these invitations by riding hard, being a good sportsman and supporting everyone who rides.”

Davis rode with the flying B Invitational for the first ever mini bulls at Cheyenne Frontier Days in the summer of 2017. They hold Hoss to a high standard as a professional mini bull rider.

“I love the rush from covering the bull or getting that bull that bucks hard and belly rolls,” Hoss says. “I have always liked the hard ones. I like to hang out with my rodeo buddies and I like to bring home the buckles and the money.”

Hoss has won many buckles. Hoss is part of the Miniature Bull Riders (MBR) this is a part of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR). In 2018, Hoss qualified to go to world finals in Las Vegas. Davis placed in 8th and was the only Colorado kid in this group. Hoss also will ride steers during the larmier county fair at Budweiser event center and Laramie jubilee days in Laramie Wyoming. Davis travels all over the United States Riding bulls. Most recently, he went to Jonesville Louisiana, an MBR event held at Chris Shivers’ house. Chris is a world champion bull rider, and he started the MBR along with Cirildo and Lillie Leal out of Lockney Texas. Hoss spends a lot of time in Lockney for MBR events. Hoss ’s favorite stock contractor is Rowland and Georgie Smith out of Rainsville NM. “I love their bulls and I even buy them when they come up for sale. You can also watch videos of me on the PBR website and Facebook page,” Hoss says.