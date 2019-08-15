Houska Automotive Donates Car to Project Self-Sufficiency Participant During Lagoon Concert July 17

The Lagoon Concert on Wednesday, July 17 was memorable for one mom and her daughter when she received the keys to a 2008 Hyundai Sonata by Houska Automotive of Fort Collins, valued at $4,000.

For 10 years now, Houska Automotive has made it a tradition to donate a used vehicle to a Project Self-Sufficiency participant. Project Self-Sufficiency serves to assist low-income, single parents in their efforts to achieve economic independence and become free from community and government assistance while building and maintaining strong, healthy families.

This year the recipient was Meybol, a single mom with a 2-year-old daughter. Meybol is new to the Project Self-Sufficiency program, in her career exploration stage. The car will make it much easier for her to get to appointments and shuttle her daughter to necessary activities.

“We are fortunate to be in a position where we can provide a family with a critical need,” explained Jen Houska. “We hope it’ll serve as a catalyst for Meybol to build a better future with her daughter.”

This car giveaway is just one example of how Houska Automotive makes it a priority to give back to the community. They have hosted several fundraisers in their garage to support different local causes. Most notably, in 2015, they raised more than $30,000 for Fort Collins teenager, Connor Walsh, after he was hit by a car that left him in a wheelchair.

Houska Automotive is a multi-generational business, with Dennis Houska as the second- generation owner and current president of Houska Automotive. For three generations, Houska Automotive has taken care of cars and their owners, with a firm conviction that Fort Collins is one of the best places to live and raise a family. For more information about Houska Automotive, visit the Houska Automotive website at http://www.houskaautomotive.com/.