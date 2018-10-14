Houska Automotive Hosts Annual Halloween Blood Drive Oct. 26

Jennifer Houska

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – Oct. 10, 2018 – Houska Automotive, a family-owned and operated automotive shop in Fort Collins, invites the northern Colorado community to participate in its 17th annual Halloween Blood Drive. The drive will take place on Friday, Oct. 26, from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Garth Englund Blood Center, located at 1025 Pennock Place in Fort Collins near Lemay and Pennock.

“This year, we’re calling our blood drive the “Vein Drain” and encourage everyone to dress in their best Halloween attire!” said Dennis Houska, owner and president of Houska Automotive. “We are so grateful for the continued participation from our community and can’t wait to see how many donors we get this year.”

Not only will blood donors benefit local patients in the community, but they will also receive a Coopersmith’s Pub & Brewing gift card good for a free pint of beer or non-alcoholic beverage when donating a pint of blood. To donate, call Houska Automotive at 970-482-0156 to set up a time to give.

To be eligible to give blood, a person must be at least 18 years old, or 17 with a parent’s permission, and show photo identification. New donors must weigh at least 120 pounds and be in good health. Prior donors must weigh at least 110 pounds. For more information on regulations, please visit the UCHealth website.

About Houska Automotive:

Houska Automotive is a multi-generational business, with Dennis Houska as the second-generation owner and current president of Houska Automotive. For three generations, Houska Automotive has taken care of cars and their owners, with a firm belief that Fort Collins is one of the best places to live and raise a family. For more information about Houska Automotive, visit the Houska Automotive website at http://www.houskaautomotive.com/

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.