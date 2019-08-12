Houska Automotive Hosts Event Benefiting Partners Mentoring Youth

Partners Mentoring Youth

By

Jill Maasch

Mantooth Marketing Company

(970) 222-5492

jill@mantoothcompany.com

The Houska Automotive team is putting aside their tools and clearing out the premises to host their annual Houska Garage Band event. On Saturday, September 7 from 6-9 p.m. the community is invited to join the fun at Houska Automotive Heavy Duty, 1005 Riverside Avenue. Tickets are $35 per person until August 31. After August 31, tickets will increase to $45 per person. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/houska- garage-band-event-tickets- 63121399806. All proceeds will benefit Partners Mentoring Youth.

Partners Mentoring Youth is an organization whose mission is to create and support one-on-one mentoring relationships between positive adult role models and local youth facing challenges in their personal, social and academic lives. With offices in Fort Collins, Estes Park, and Greeley, they serve the youth of Northern Colorado and work to make a difference in their lives.

“Our company is not only focused on doing business with the community but engaging and coming together with other community members to better the lives of our neighbors, friends, and family,” said Dennis Houska, owner, and president of Houska Automotive. “Partners for Mentoring Youth is an ideal way to help nurture and guide the youth in our area.”

Hosted in conjunction with Overland Sertoma Club, which works to assist disadvantaged youth, the event will feature live music from The Blues Dogs, food and drinks, as well as a silent auction and door prizes.

Houska Automotive has been hosting the Houska Garage Band event for 5 years. The event has helped nonprofits, as well as individuals in need. Most notably, in 2015, they raised more than $30,000 for Fort Collins teenager, Connor Walsh, after he was hit by a car that left him in a wheelchair.

Houska Automotive is a multi-generational business, with Dennis Houska as the second- generation owner and current president of Houska Automotive. For three generations, Houska Automotive has taken care of cars and their owners, with a firm conviction that Fort Collins is one of the best places to live and raise a family.

Event sponsorship opportunities are available at different levels. Those interested should call (970) 663-1888.

For more information about Houska Automotive, visit the Houska Automotive website at http://www.houskaautomotive. com/.