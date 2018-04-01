Houska Automotive Hosts Women’s Car Care Clinic – Saturday, April 7, 10 a.m.

Jen Houska

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – March 30, 2018 – Houska Automotive, a locally owned and community-oriented automotive shop in Fort Collins, invites northern Colorado women to attend its semiannual Women’s Car Care Clinic on Saturday, April 7, from 10 a.m. – noon. The clinic will be held at Houska Automotive’s location, 899 Riverside Ave. in Fort Collins.

This free clinic will educate women on auto repairs and maintenance in a safe and welcoming setting. Houska’s friendly and experienced mechanics will provide expert knowledge on the subject, while giving women the opportunity to ask specific questions about particular vehicles and become more familiar with procedures.

“Our goal is to provide women with the right skills and education so that they feel comfortable taking care of their own vehicles,” said Jen Houska

Topics covered at the Women’s Car Care Clinic include:

1. What the different dashboard lights mean

2. Vehicle maintenance indicators (mileage intervals, tune-ups, fluids breakdown)

3. Important safety items on vehicles

4. Different types of motors

5. Winter driving

6. Emission laws

7. Automotive certifications (know what training your technician has and what it means)

8. Find out what your shop is doing to be “green”

The morning will also include light snacks and giveaways. Women are encouraged to sign up early by calling 970-482-0156.

About Houska Automotive

Houska Automotive is a multi-generational business, with Dennis Houska as the second-generation owner and current president of Houska Automotive. For three generations, Houska Automotive has taken care of cars and their owners, with a firm conviction that Fort Collins is one of the best places to live and raise a family. For more information about Houska Automotive, visit the Houska Automotive website at http://www.houskaautomotive.com/.