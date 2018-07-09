Houska Automotive Hosts Garage Band Event to Benefit Child-Based Local Charities

Saturday, July 14, 5:30-9 p.m.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – July 9, 2018 – Houska Automotive, a locally owned and community-driven automotive shop in Fort Collins, invites northern Colorado to attend its Garage Band Event on Saturday, July 14, 2018. The event will run from 5:30-9 p.m. at its Houska Heavy Duty location, 1005 Riverside Ave. in Fort Collins. Funds raised at this event will benefit Overland Sertoma Club, which will allocate them to four local charities – Coats & Boots, Project Smile, Super Hero Underwear and ChildSafe.

“Giving back to our incredible northern Colorado community is a top priority for Houska Automotive,” said Jennifer Houska. “The four charities benefiting at our Garage Band Event are paramount in helping underprivileged and abused children, and we are so grateful for their work in our community.”

Coats & Boots is led by the Northern Fort Collins Business Association in conjunction with JAX and purchases coats and boots to distribute to more than 900 children in the Poudre School District who are deemed to be most impacted by poverty. Project Smile offers dental and vision screenings to children in need and has provided more than 6,000 students with dental screenings and almost 4,000 children with vision screenings. Super Hero Underwear was founded by Noreen Houska and delivers brand new underwear and socks to eight different groups including schools, Respite Care, Salvation Army and Project Self-Sufficiency. ChildSafe provides therapy for child abuse victims, particularly victims of child sexual abuse, and reduces the risk of re-victimization.

The family-friendly Garage Band Event to support these causes will feature live music from The Blues DoGS, a Fort Collins-based blues band. Guests can enjoy tasty bites, beer and wine, root beer floats, a silent auction, games and more. There is no cost to attend; donations will be accepted at the door.

Houska Automotive has hosted several Garage Band Events in the past to benefit many worthy causes in northern Colorado. Recent events have benefited Overland Sertoma Club; Elli’s Deli, a nonprofit food truck that provides a positive working environment for individuals with disabilities; and Redeemer Lutheran Church’s K9 Comfort Dog, which travels across the country to offer a calming presence to those affected by tragedies.

Special thanks to the following individuals and businesses for sponsoring this event: Black Canyon Distillery, Bohemian Foundation, Coopersmith’s Pub & Brewing, Culver’s, Don Butler, Elevations Credit Union, Factory Motor Parts, Fort Collins Bounce House, Friends on Frey, KUNC, King Soopers, Bill and Diana Liskey, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Odell Brewing Company, PVH & MCR Foundation, RBC Wealth Management, Safeway, Scrumpy’s, The Human Bean, Tyler Allen, Suzy and Gordon Wells.

Learn more about Houska Automotive and its community involvement at houskaautomotive.com.