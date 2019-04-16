By Creed Kidd

Library Director

Occasionally, we field the question “How is the library run?” and that’s a good question. Management is the key to any organization and good management tends to good results while poor management results in limited or mediocre service. Good people applied in extraordinary ways can bring forth extraordinary things. At Red Feather Lakes Community Library, we’re here to ensure that you receive the level of service that you deserve.

Your RFL Library shares many managerial features with other, sister libraries across the state ranging from the very small (Red Feather Mountain Library District) to the very large (Denver Public Library). Rather than a city or county library, we’re a library district, a unit of local government under Colorado law that is very specifically defined by the organization as well as by geographic or geopolitical boundaries.

The physical boundaries of the Red Feather Mountain Library District match exactly the boundaries of the Crystal Lakes, Red Feather Lakes, and Glacier View Meadows Fire District boundaries. The reasons for this are historical. When the RFL Library District was formed in 2000 from the older Red Feather Lakes Library Foundation it made sense – and saved money – to use existing area boundaries that not only were already in place but as well tended to define the varying HOA and traditional living areas that set apart the Red Feather Lakes area as a community.

However, in the running the Library, you have several levels of talented people working in your behalf. There’s the governing 7-member Library Board of Trustees that as unpaid community volunteers set policy, establish a budget and define the directions of library service and growth.

I have the distinction and pleasure of serving currently as Library Director, charged with the day-to-day managing of the library as well as serving as ex officio member of the Board of Trustees.

You’re likely familiar with our stellar crew of part-time librarians: Janet Markley, Weekend Services; Darlene Kilpatrick, Programming and Children’s Services; Jeanette Heath, Financial and Teen Librarian; also, John Grose serves as a maintenance person and Tereaza Anliker, janitorial.

Last, but not least we have several library volunteers that do many essential tasks in behalf of the library and by direct extension, you. We’ll name names in another column giving these fine folk the credit they deserve.

Also, what was mentioned last was historically first, and that’s important. From its origins in 1969 Red Feather Lakes, Community Library was founded as a volunteer effort and remains both dependent and independent on and through volunteer efforts, from assistance at the circulation desk through shelving, cataloging and bookshelf preparation. Things work through their efforts and participation.

So, this is how the library runs. People of varying backgrounds and talents working on your behalf, for a community of people as good as I’ve met and worked with anywhere. Most deserving — and we’re intent on providing you the level of service you deserve.