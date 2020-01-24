How Should You Insure Your Home-Based Business?

Home business insurance is often overlooked. A lot of people think that because they are at home, their standard policy will cover them for any business activities that they do. This is not the case at all, in fact, you may be putting everything at risk by assuming this and this is the last thing that you need. So what kinds of insurance do you need to take out? The answer will largely depend on the type of company you are operating and even how long you plan on running it for. You also need to take into account the equipment that you need as well because if you are not careful then you may end up not being covered enough.

Business Property

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

A lot of business owners rely on their home insurance to cover any theft of property. This is great, and it will certainly payout if you need it. You should however check to see if you have business contents insurance included as well. If you don’t then you may end up putting everything at risk. Luckily, a lot of sites focus on things like “homeowners insurance made easy”. Lemonade are a prime example of this. They will help you to choose the right policy for your needs and they will also give you the chance to include any optional extras. When you are working out the insurance you need, it helps to look around your home office so that you can do a quick estimate of how much it would cost to replace everything. You may need to insure your laptop, cell phone, printer or anything else separately however so do keep this in mind. Another thing that you need to take note of is whether your business equipment is going to stay in your home at all times. Your business equipment will actually only be covered by your policy while it is on the premises, so if you have a laptop that you take out with you or if you have a phone then you may want to pay out for this in another policy so that you can be completely covered at all times.