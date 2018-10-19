Human Bean Coffee for a Cure Fundraiser: THIS FRIDAY!

Jill Maasch, Mantooth Marketing Company

Friday, Oct. 19, 5 a.m. – 10 p.m., All locations

NORTHERN COLORADO, Oct. 16, 2018 – For the 13th year in a row, The Human Bean drive-thru coffee shop(s) is hosting Coffee for a Cure on Friday, Oct. 19 from 5 a.m. – 10 p.m. This is the largest fundraiser event executed by The Human Bean during the year, and all nine northern Colorado Human Bean locations will donate 100 percent of sales locally.

Larimer County funds will benefit the PVH and MCR Foundation Oncology Patient and Family Support Fund, providing financial assistance to overcome barriers related to the treatment of all cancers. Weld County funds will benefit the North Colorado Medical Center Breast Cancer Fund, providing financial assistance to overcome barriers related to the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

“Thanks to the generous support of our northern Colorado community, Coffee for a Cure raised more than $52,000 last year,” said Frank Sherman, owner of The Human Bean. “We look forward to exceeding this amount in 2018 and making an impact in the lives of local cancer fighters.”

To support the benefiting organizations to the fullest extent, The Human Bean has added an extra component to Coffee for a Cure: Drawings for $100 gift cards. Tickets for the drawing may be purchased at one for $5 or three for $10 at any Human Bean location. Ten winners will be selected.

Each of The Human Bean locations will have nurses and hospital employees as Guest Baristas throughout the day, who will talk to customers about the program’s benefits and how the money will be used.

For more information about Coffee for a Cure, please visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

About The Human Bean:

With nine locations in northern Colorado, The Human Bean is locally owned and operated. Locations are as follows:

Three locations in Fort Collins at 821 N. College, 1822 S. College, and our CSU campus coffee truck is on the southwest side near Moby Arena; two locations in Greeley at 3665 W. 10th Street and 2610 W. 10th Street; one location in Evans at 3310 23rd Avenue; one location in La Salle on Highway 85; one location in Loveland at 6180 East Crossroads Blvd; and our newest location in Windsor at 405 East Main Street (at the corner of 392 and 257). The Human Bean will soon be adding its tenth locations in St. Michael’s Town Square in Greeley. Each location is open from 5 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday – Saturday, and from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Sundays. The Coffee Truck on the CSU Campus is open Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., during fall and spring semesters. For more information, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com and www.facebook.com/HumanBeanNoCo.

