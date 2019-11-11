Human Bean November Promos Serve to Help Community

THE HUMAN BEAN OF NORTHERN COLORADO SUPPORTS COMMUNITY WITH NOVEMBER SPECIAL EVENTS AND GIVE BACK DAYS

The Human Bean of Northern Colorado has proudly been involved in supporting community events, fundraising for local nonprofits, and honoring the hard workers who reside in this area of the state for many years. During the month of November, The Human Bean has several events planned that support our community members and encourage customers to give back.

For Veteran’s Day on November 11, all active-duty members and veterans of the armed forces are eligible for a free drink at all locations. It is The Human Bean’s way of saying “thank you!” to all who have sacrificed so much for our country.

November 12 is Guest Barista Day. From 9-11 a.m., staff from Pathways will be chatting with customers about how this nonprofit benefits our community. 10% of the day’s sales from the Fort Collins Midtown location (1822 S College Ave) and the Greeley St. Michael’s location (6505 W 29th St) will be donated back to Pathways.

Pathways have provided compassionate care for our community members who are grieving or living with a life-limiting medical condition for over 40 years. Pathways offer comprehensive hospice care, palliative care, and grief and loss support for all, regardless of the ability to pay, across Larimer and Weld counties. Learn more about Pathways at pathways-care.org.

From November 18-24, The Human Bean is holding its Baking Item Drive to benefit the Fort Collins Rescue Mission and the Guadalupe Center in Greeley. For each donated baking ingredient, the customer will receive a ticket for a drawing to win a $25 Human Bean gift card.

The Fort Collins Rescue Mission helps those who are struggling with homelessness and addiction through their different programs. Meals and shelter are provided 365 days a year, including special celebrations on holidays. Programs such as Steps to Success and the New Life Program help our homeless to get back on their feet and develop life skills. Learn more about Fort Collins Rescue Mission at fortcollinsrescuemission.org.

The Guadalupe Community Center is the only homeless shelter in Weld County that serves individuals as well as families. Residents of the center are paired with a case manager who helps them to progress through the 120-Day Program requirements. These requirements ensure that residents are attending life skills classes, applying for jobs, depositing paychecks into a supervised housing fund, and more. Learn more about the center at ccdenver.org/weld-county- services/guadalupe-community- center.

Thursday, November 21 is Thankful Thursday honoring retail employees. The holiday season is an especially hectic time for retail stores and the employees are working long stressful hours. On November 21, at all locations, retail employees can enjoy a $2 drink, up to a 20-ounce, when they show a name badge, ID, or uniform.

On Thanksgiving Day, November 28, all Human Bean locations will be closed.

November 29 is Black Friday and the start of the Toy Drive. The toys go to Santa Cops of Larimer County and Life Stories in Weld County. Customers who bring in a toy on Black Friday will receive a Human Bean Black Friday coupon booklet.

Life Stories: Child and Family Advocacy began in 1989 when the United Way of Weld County recognized the need to improve the community’s response to child abuse. Today, the organization works to investigate criminal cases of child abuse and also provides support for victims and non-offending family members. Learn more about Life Stories at lifestoriesweld.org.

Santa Cops of Larimer County is a nonprofit organization that promotes a positive relationship between children and law enforcement in our community. Volunteers from Fort Collins Police Services, Loveland Police Department, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State University Police, Timnath Police Department, Alternative Sentencing Department, and the District Attorney’s Office hand-deliver toys to children of families who apply to the program. Learn more about the Santa Cops at santacopslarimercounty.org.

The Human Bean of Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now running nine separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become a widely recognized and loved coffee shop to the locals. For more information on the Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

The Human Bean, Coffee is Where We Start

Open Monday – Saturday 5 am – 10 pm, Sundays 6 am – 7 pm

Locations:

Coffee Truck – hours and location vary

6505 W 29th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

405 E Main Street, Windsor, CO 80550

6180 E Crossroads Blvd, Loveland, CO 80538

2610 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3665 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3310 23rd Avenue, Evans, CO 80620

100 S. 2nd Street, LaSalle, CO 80645

1822 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525

821 N. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524

*Coffee Truck hours and locations vary and may be found online.

THE HUMAN BEAN OF NORTHERN COLORADO INTRODUCES

STRAWLESS LIDS STARTING NOVEMBER 1

In their continued effort to implement sustainable practices to improve the local and global environment, The Human Bean of Northern Colorado will make the move to strawless lids in each of their 10 locations starting November 1. The new lids will be used for all 12-20 ounce iced and blended drinks.

“We hope this will help alleviate waste in our community,” said Frank Sherman, owner of The Human Bean. “We have been looking for the right solution for some time and are excited about this option that still meets the needs of our customers. And that it will make customers and the community more aware of the products they choose to use on a daily basis.”

The integration of strawless lids helps The Human Bean further their goals for sustainability and environmental awareness by reducing waste in a more visually engaging way. The Human Bean has already implemented other sustainable efforts in their daily operations: using recyclable cold cups, offering discounts to customers with a reusable mug, composting with coffee grounds, and establishing an employee mug policy for reduced single use.