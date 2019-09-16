Human Relations Commission Now Accepting Award Nominations

The City of Fort Collins Human Relations Commission (HRC) is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Human Relations Awards.

Every year the Human Relations Awards recognize community members who promote acceptance and respect for diversity across Fort Collins. Nominations are taken in five different categories:

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Police and Emergency Services Award (public service personnel)

Senior Award (60 years and older)

Adult Award (19-59 years of age)

Youth Award (18 years and younger)

Organization Award (Non-profit and For-profit)

The award process considers the length of service and commitment to the community. Anyone who has not previously won is eligible for consideration. There are no Fort Collins residency requirements.

Nominations for the awards are now open at fcgov.com/hra. Nominations will be accepted through Oct. 31.

The awards ceremony will take place on Dec. 3 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 300 LaPorte Ave.

To learn more about the awards and to submit a nomination visit fcgov.com/hra.