I-25 North Express Lanes construction to begin Sept. 9

East frontage road closed as preparations underway for northbound work near CO 392

LOVELAND – Construction of the I-25 North Express Lanes: Johnstown to Fort Collins project will begin by permanently closing the east frontage today from the Budweiser Event Center to Westgate Drive just south of CO 392 in preparation for the start of construction.

On Sept. 9, construction activities will begin with northbound traffic being shifted to begin temporary roadway widening along northbound I-25 between Crossroads Boulevard and just north of CO 392. This work will require various lane and shoulder closures along I-25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect some minor delays.

Construction in this area will be done in three general phases, beginning with northbound traffic being shifted west to construct two northbound outside lanes and the shoulder. Then, northbound traffic will be shifted east so the Express Lanes can be constructed in the center median. Lastly, southbound traffic will be shifted east to construct southbound outside lanes and shoulder. While most of the work will be performed outside the roadway, there will be a need for some nighttime lane closures. Work in this area is expected to extend through 2019.

Construction between Crossroads Boulevard and CO 392 includes:

Widening of I-25 to add an Express Lane in each direction

Relocation of utilities

Construction of an additional retaining wall under CO 392

PROJECT INFORMATION

The I-25 North Express Lanes: Johnstown to Fort Collins project will increase capacity by adding an Express Lane in both directions, replacing four aging bridges and widening four additional bridges. The project will also improve multimodal access to regional transit, improve bus service performance by adding new bus slip ramps from I-25 to the new Park-n-Ride at Kendall Parkway, create new pedestrian and bicycle access under I-25 at Kendall Parkway, and construct new bridges over the Cache la Poudre River, allowing for the future completion of the regional trail. The project is expected to be completed in 2021.

For additional information about this project, call the project information line at 720-593-1996, email the team at northI25expresslanes@gmail.com , or visit the project website and sign up for updates at www.codot.gov/projects/north- i-25/johnstown-to-fort- collins/johnstown-fort-collins . For information on travel conditions, visit COTrip.org or call 511. Updates are also available via Twitter @coloradodot and CDOT’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/coloradodot.

