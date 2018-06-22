I-25 North Express Lanes: Johnstown to Fort Collins Project Open House is June 27

Jared Fiel, Region 4 Communications Manager

Construction to begin this summer on first step: US 34 over I-25

LOVELAND – The public is invited to attend an open house for the new I-25 North Express Lanes Johnstown to Fort Collins on June 27, between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., at the Ranch Events Complex – Larimer Conference Center, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland.

Attendees will meet the project team and learn more about construction phasing and scheduling. Additional information on the I-25 general purpose lanes and Express Lanes, and the interchange work at US 34, Prospect and Colorado Highway 402 will also be available.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin reconstruction of the I-25 North Express Lanes: Johnstown to Fort Collins Project later this summer. The first phase of work will begin on US 34 over I-25. Daily activities will include closures on the median and shoulders of the road, requiring reduced speed on US 34. Construction activities requiring lane closures and full road closures will be phased and, for the most part, be performed during off-peak (nighttime) hours.

PROJECT INFORMATION

The I-25 North Express Lanes: Johnstown to Fort Collins project will increase capacity by adding an Express lane in both directions, replace four aging bridges and widening four additional bridges. The project will also improve multi-modal access to regional transit to promote mode shift, improve bus service performance by adding new bus slip ramps from I-25 to the new Park-n-Ride at Kendall Parkway, create new pedestrian, bicycle access under I-25 at Kendall Parkway, and make room for the connection of the Cache la Poudre River Regional Trail under I-25. The project is expected to last through 2021.

For additional information about this project, call the project information line at 720-593-1996, email the team at northI25expresslanes@gmail.com , or visit the project website and sign up for updates at www.codot.gov/projects/north- I-25/Johnstown-to-Fort-Collins . For information on travel conditions visit COTrip.org, sign up for GovDelivery, or call 511. Updates are also available via Twitter @coloradodot and CDOT’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/coloradodot.