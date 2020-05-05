I Am Loveland Announces Grants to 72 Loveland Small Businesses

The Larimer Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will receive a $20,000 grant from the Fort Collins-based Blue Ocean Foundation.

Partnership with #LiveLoveland, additional matching funds mark the exciting start for the organization striving to help small businesses in the time of COVID

I Am Loveland, a group aimed at generating local support for Loveland business, has announced 72 Loveland business grants in a Zoom press conference with I Am Loveland founder Andrea Sampson and #LiveLoveland Chair, Mindy McCloughan.

“I Am Loveland was formed with the belief that supporting Loveland’s unique and passionate small businesses is a critical step in fueling the local economy, small businesses are also part of what makes Loveland an exceptional place to live,” said Samson. “It is incredible to see the support our community has shown for its small businesses. In times like these, we all need to come together, and this is a way that we can wrap our businesses with support.”

In addition to announcing business grants, I Am Loveland also unveiled a new partnership with #LiveLoveland and new matching grant partnerships.

Nonprofit #LiveLoveland will serve as its fiscal agent. This partnership allows donations to go further to support small businesses and contributes to further community leverage for I Am Loveland.

“#LiveLoveland and I Am Loveland are two efforts aimed at promoting what is great about Loveland. Our small businesses are certainly struggling right now, and we are proud to join together and rally support from the community to show how valuable they are during this time. This partnership allows donations to go through a 501c3 which will further leverage the generous donations from our community,” said McCloughan.

Local supporters Troy McWhinney and Curt Burgener stepped up this week to offer matching funds to the cause. Martin Lind and the Eagles foundation had already committed to a $5000 match.

“It is so exciting to see community members like the McWhinneys and Mr. Burgener come on board to support small businesses.  This is truly a time for all of us to come together to support Loveland small businesses and that is what is happening.  Because of generous donors when you go to I Am Loveland and give to your favorite businesses, your donation will be matched 200%,” added Samson

To give to a local business please visit https://www.iamloveland.com/.  To find out more about #LiveLoveland visit https://www.liveloveland.org/.

Full List of business who received grants:

Ability Composites

AKA Kitchen

Annalise the Amaranth

Arte Pizzeria

B Sweet Cupcakes

Backyard Tap

Bedrock BBQ

Betta Gumbo

Big Beaver Brewing

Blue Mesa Salon

Book Haven

Bowl Izakaya

Burke’s Tavern

Calvary Marketing

Cas’ Hair Studio

Casa Real

Chaulkboard Gourmet Express

Chop House

CJs Patio Grill

Cloz to Home

Club Loveland Gym

Coffee Tree

Colorado Coffee

Comeback Story Counseling

Cosmic Dog

Dark Heart

Dicken’s Alley

Doggie Dips & Chips

Dogs Bath and Beyond

Door 222

Doug’s Diner Loveland

Earle’s Flowers

East End Alehouse

Eclectic House Artisan Market

Five Tables

Hank’s Pet Food Market

Henry’s Pub

Himalayan Curry & Kebob

J Days Appliance

Lisa Ketcham Hair Designer

Little Piece of My Heart

Loveland Acupuncture

Loveland Aleworks

Loveland Coffee Co

Loveland Tap and Tavern

Loveland’s Community Kitchen

Luminous Salon

McGraffs

Mexican Inn

PAT’S Vee W-Unlimited

Pilar

PUR Evergreen

Rabbask Designs

Rialto Theater

Satori Tattoo

Schissler’s Academy of Fine Arts

Shell’s Ink Services

Sunny Day Massage

Taste Local

Teased Hair Studio

The 3D Foundry

The Cactus Grill

The Cat House

The Cove

The Cupcake Gypsies

The Flipside

The Laureate Publick House

Tilted Barrel

Verboten Brewing

Wapiti Grill

White Groves Barbershop

Wild Roots Apothecary

