I Am Loveland Announces Grants to 72 Loveland Small Businesses

Partnership with #LiveLoveland, additional matching funds mark the exciting start for the organization striving to help small businesses in the time of COVID
I Am Loveland, a group aimed at generating local support for Loveland business, has announced 72 Loveland business grants in a Zoom press conference with I Am Loveland founder Andrea Sampson and #LiveLoveland Chair, Mindy McCloughan.
“I Am Loveland was formed with the belief that supporting Loveland’s unique and passionate small businesses is a critical step in fueling the local economy, small businesses are also part of what makes Loveland an exceptional place to live,” said Samson. “It is incredible to see the support our community has shown for its small businesses. In times like these, we all need to come together, and this is a way that we can wrap our businesses with support.”
In addition to announcing business grants, I Am Loveland also unveiled a new partnership with #LiveLoveland and new matching grant partnerships.
Nonprofit #LiveLoveland will serve as its fiscal agent. This partnership allows donations to go further to support small businesses and contributes to further community leverage for I Am Loveland.
“#LiveLoveland and I Am Loveland are two efforts aimed at promoting what is great about Loveland. Our small businesses are certainly struggling right now, and we are proud to join together and rally support from the community to show how valuable they are during this time. This partnership allows donations to go through a 501c3 which will further leverage the generous donations from our community,” said McCloughan.
Local supporters Troy McWhinney and Curt Burgener stepped up this week to offer matching funds to the cause. Martin Lind and the Eagles foundation had already committed to a $5000 match.
“It is so exciting to see community members like the McWhinneys and Mr. Burgener come on board to support small businesses. This is truly a time for all of us to come together to support Loveland small businesses and that is what is happening. Because of generous donors when you go to I Am Loveland and give to your favorite businesses, your donation will be matched 200%,” added Samson
To give to a local business please visit https://www.iamloveland.com/. To find out more about #LiveLoveland visit https://www.liveloveland.org/.
Full List of business who received grants:
|
Ability Composites
|
AKA Kitchen
|
Annalise the Amaranth
|
Arte Pizzeria
|
B Sweet Cupcakes
|
Backyard Tap
|
Bedrock BBQ
|
Betta Gumbo
|
Big Beaver Brewing
|
Blue Mesa Salon
|
Book Haven
|
Bowl Izakaya
|
Burke’s Tavern
|
Calvary Marketing
|
Cas’ Hair Studio
|
Casa Real
|
Chaulkboard Gourmet Express
|
Chop House
|
CJs Patio Grill
|
Cloz to Home
|
Club Loveland Gym
|
Coffee Tree
|
Colorado Coffee
|
Comeback Story Counseling
|
Cosmic Dog
|
Dark Heart
|
Dicken’s Alley
|
Doggie Dips & Chips
|
Dogs Bath and Beyond
|
Door 222
|
Doug’s Diner Loveland
|
Earle’s Flowers
|
East End Alehouse
|
Eclectic House Artisan Market
|
Five Tables
|
Hank’s Pet Food Market
|
Henry’s Pub
|
Himalayan Curry & Kebob
|
J Days Appliance
|
Lisa Ketcham Hair Designer
|
Little Piece of My Heart
|
Loveland Acupuncture
|
Loveland Aleworks
|
Loveland Coffee Co
|
Loveland Tap and Tavern
|
Loveland’s Community Kitchen
|
Luminous Salon
|
McGraffs
|
Mexican Inn
|
PAT’S Vee W-Unlimited
|
Pilar
|
PUR Evergreen
|
Rabbask Designs
|
Rialto Theater
|
Satori Tattoo
|
Schissler’s Academy of Fine Arts
|
Shell’s Ink Services
|
Sunny Day Massage
|
Taste Local
|
Teased Hair Studio
|
The 3D Foundry
|
The Cactus Grill
|
The Cat House
|
The Cove
|
The Cupcake Gypsies
|
The Flipside
|
The Laureate Publick House
|
Tilted Barrel
|
Verboten Brewing
|
Wapiti Grill
|
White Groves Barbershop
|
Wild Roots Apothecary
