ICONS OF REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE – Tuesday, March 27

The Northern Colorado Real Estate Conference will be held at the Embassy Suites in Loveland. The Keynote Speaker will be Jessica Lautz, Managing Director of Survey Research and Communications for the National Association of Realtors®.

She will speak on such issues as shifting housing preferences, the constantly changing marketplace, consumer trends, and the search for a real estate agent.

This years ICONS OF REAL ESTATE are: Kevin Brinkman – Brinkman Co-Founder and Partner, Connie Dohn – Chief Financial Officer at Dohn Construction, Larry Kendall – Retired Chairman of The Group, Inc., Martin Lind, Chief Executive Officer at Water Valley, Chad McWhinney – CEO and CO-Founder at McWhinney, and this year’s Moderator, Michael Payne – founding member and attorney Coan, Payton & Payne.

These experts will be available for questions at 2:15 pm. In addition to the speakers, there will be numerous exhibits and plenty of time for networking.

Regirster at: bizwest.com/events/events/2018-northern-colorado-real-estate-summit/