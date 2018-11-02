Important Information for Timnath Voters

Michelle A. Bird, Public Affairs Manager

It was discovered that 193 voters in 105 households in a portion of the Timnath subdivision of Timnath Ranch received ballots that did not include the Poudre Fire Protection District ballot issue, but should have.

“We have taken immediate steps to remedy this situation, and each of these voters will receive – in their mail tomorrow – a property owner ballot containing only the ballot issue that was missing,” said Clerk & Recorder Angela Myers.

“The Postal Service has gone above and beyond to collaborate with us on this matter, and we have been assured that they will give these ballots the special attention they need in order to be delivered on Friday. It’s quite impressive!”

The delivery date is important, as Election Day is next Tuesday, and all voted ballots must be received by the Larimer Clerk & Recorder Elections office no later than 7p on Election Day. Instructions included with the ballots outline where ballots can be dropped off, since the date for mailing them back has passed.

Clerk Myers explained that this error occurred because a tax code boundary modification, which placed these households in the Poudre Valley Fire Protection District, was made in 2017. Unfortunately, that change in the tax code boundary did not get translated into the Elections address database and, therefore, the question was not placed on these ballots.

“When the issue was discovered by Tom DeMint, Chief of the Poudre Fire Authority and the Poudre Valley Fire Protection District, he immediately contacted our Elections office and active problem solving began.” Myers said. “None of us likes it when human error causes a problem; but I am extremely proud of the fact that we learned of the issue today, and we rectified the issue today.”

If voters have any questions or need any clarification regarding this matter, they are encouraged to contact the Larimer County Elections Department directly at 970.498.7932.

