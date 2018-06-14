Indian Motorcycle of Fort Collins Brings Women Who Ride Event to Northern Colorado on June 23

Kerrie Luginbill, Kerrie@oldtownmediainc.com

FORT COLLINS, COLO. (DATE) – Indian Motorcycle of Fort Collins is hosting California Moto Market’s first Colorado Moto Market on Saturday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees will enjoy women’s motorcycle apparel, local vendors, a charity raffle and giveaways from over 30 vendors including a $250 Indian Motorcycle of Fort Collins in-store gift card.

California Moto Market is a women’s motorcycle gear and apparel retail event. “The Moto Markets are to encourage women to ride in the safest fashion,” said Bethany Milligan, Colorado Moto Market Coordinator. “Indian Motorcycle of Fort Collins’ reputation of supporting women riders is one of the many reasons we are thrilled to host our first Colorado Moto Market at their dealership.”

“The Colorado Moto Market not only brings great apparel and gear for women who ride, but also connects women riders across our state,” says Owner of Indian Motorcycle of Fort Collins, Brian Harris. “We hope through this event to create a community of women riders in Colorado.”

For more information about the event and Indian Motorcycle of Fort Collins visit,

https://www.indianmotorcycleoffortcollins.com/–motomarket.