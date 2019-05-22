Industry leader named POWER board chair

POWER Engineers, Incorporated (POWER) took the next step in its executive leadership transition plan last week, appointing award-winning transmission line expert Ron Carrington as chairman of the board of directors.

Carrington, POWER’s power delivery project management business unit director, has served on the board since 2012.

“Ron has been a strong and steady leader at POWER for over two decades,” said Bret Moffett, POWER board president, and CEO. “He’s earned incredible respect in the industry, and our board will enjoy his vision and his experience.”

Carrington originally joined POWER in 1990 and quickly developed a reputation for managing large capital-expenditure programs and portfolios for some of the largest utilities in the U.S. In 2017, Carrington was given the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Gene Wilhoite Award for his contributions to the advancement of transmission line engineering. He holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Carrington will succeed current board chairman and former CEO Jack Hand.

“Jack is an innovative and discerning leader,” Carrington said. “He’s been instrumental in guiding our company’s development from a small regional firm to a global organization. I’m humbled by the opportunity to follow him in this role.”

Hand joined POWER in 1992 as a project engineer and became POWER’s CEO and board president in 1997. He served in that role until 2016, when he was appointed chairman of the board and Moffett assumed the role of CEO. Hand will remain on POWER’s board to assist with the leadership transition.

POWER Engineers is a global consulting engineering firm specializing in the delivery of integrated solutions for energy, food and beverage facilities, environmental and federal markets. POWER Engineers offers complete multi-discipline engineering, architectural, and program management services. Founded in 1976, it is an employee-owned company with over 2,500 employees and 45 offices throughout the United States and abroad. For more information, please visit www.powereng.com.