Information sought in Estes Valley elk poaching case

January 24, 2019 Cynthia Wilson Life in NOCO 0
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are asking the public for help solving a recent poaching case in the Estes Valley.
On the evening of Jan. 13, in the area of Devils Gulch Rd. (Colorado Road 43) and H Bar G Rd, a bull elk was shot and left.

For anyone with information of the incident, please contact CPW Wildlife Officer Chase Rylands at 970-652-0595.

To provide information anonymously about a wildlife violation, the public can contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648, by dialing #OGT from a Verizon cellphone, or by email at game.thief@state.co.us. Rewards are available if the information leads to an arrest or citation.

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

10% off housecleaning services

by Andora Cleaning - 6 hours ago

Want a cleaner house?

by Andora Cleaning - 3 days ago

Liberty Tax Service helps furloughed workers

by Liberty Tax Service - 17 hours ago

View More Promotions

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*