Information Sought on Arson at Horsetooth Reservoir

Teddy Parker-Renga, Department of Natural Resources

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Larimer County Department of Natural Resources is seeking the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for arson at Horsetooth Reservoir facilities.

To date, two trash cans have been burned in the restrooms at the day use areas on the east side of the reservoir, causing roughly $1,000 total in damages.

On Saturday, March 17, a trash can was set ablaze at roughly 10:20 p.m. in a restroom at the Skyline day use area. Another trash can was burned in early March at the Sunrise day use area. Investigators believe the two arson incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Larimer County rangers at (970) 498-5602.