Innovative 7 Day Health Clinic Opens in Wellington

Stitches Acute Care Center is now open in Wellington, as of July 15. The 7 day clinic is located at 7950 6th St from 8am-7pm Monday through Friday and 10am-4pm on Sundays.

The service provides Urgent Care and Family Practice Medicine & Sports Physicals along with Occupational Medicine, telemedicine, and low-cost monthly memberships. Dr. Janice Weixelman, DO and Jim Petersen, PA-c are the healthcare providers at the new location.

But what makes Stitches different is its ability to cover health care for people in rural areas through telemedicine. The monthly member-based service covers rural areas of Wyoming through the internet and certain Wyoming Ridley’s pharmacy locations (called Instaclinics).

InstaClinics are located in Sheridan, Kemmerer, Pinedale, Casper, and Laramie, Wyoming.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Stitches Acute Care Center also has locations in Cheyenne and Laramie, Wyoming.

“We are transforming how health care is delivered by increasing accessibility, affordability, convenience, and quality to the communities we serve. We are excited to expand to the Wellington location as they have never had a healthcare center such as ours. We will add tremendous value to the people of Wellington and the surrounding areas, giving them access to exceptional health care close to home,” said Dr. Surdam, CEO and Owner.

For further information, visit www.stitchescare.com, or call 307-421-7277.