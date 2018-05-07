Insurance Professional Dan Mills is HUB International’s First Northern Colorado Sales Leader

Nicole Yost

LOVELAND, Colo. – May 1, 2018 – Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage, has hired longtime northern Colorado insurance professional and community leader Dan Mills as the company’s first northern Colorado sales leader. In this role, Mills will recruit, mentor and oversee HUB’s growing regional team.

HUB has maintained a Loveland office for several years, specializing in construction, surety, manufacturing, group & voluntary benefits, and captive insurance programs for businesses. Mills will take over management of that office and will build up the company’s regional team to support HUB’s growth.

“The residential and economic growth throughout northern Colorado presents a unique opportunity for us to bring our global expertise to more clients in this thriving part of Colorado,” said Tim Blanchard, national sales leader for HUB International. “We knew we needed a skilled and well-connected innovator to lead the charge. With his immense knowledge of the ever-changing world of insurance and risk management coupled with his extensive connections and leadership, Dan was the obvious choice.”

Mills comes to HUB after spending more than 30 years as a sales leader with another Colorado-based insurance company. He graduated from Colorado College in Colorado Springs and has been a Loveland resident since 1980. He is an active community leader and is currently president of both the Loveland Business Partnership and the Loveland Strategic Partnership. Mills has also served as a board member for Home State Bank, the McKee Medical Center Foundation, United Way and High Plains Arts Council.

“At this stage in my career, I am honored and excited to take on this new role for HUB. This role combines two of my favorite things – collaborating with amazing people and supporting my local economy by connecting the right people to the right insurance resources they need,” said Mills.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited (HUB) is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. From offices located throughout North America, HUB’s vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit hubinternational.com.