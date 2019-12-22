INTERESTED IN RUNNING FOR TOWN COUNCIL in Timnath?

On April 7, 2020, the Town of Timnath will be conducting an election for Town Council Offices and Mayor. Candidate packets will be available in the Town Clerk’s Office (4750 Signal Tree Drive) starting Tuesday, January 7th and must be returned by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27th.

To be eligible to run for elected office, you must:

  • Be a citizen of the United States.

  • Be 18 years of age or older.

  • Be currently registered to vote.

  • Be a resident of the Town of Timnath or of a territory annexed to that ward for at least 12 months immediately preceding the date of the election.

