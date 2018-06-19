INTERNATIONAL KEYBOARD ODYSSIAD® & FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2018 COMPETiTION & FESTIVAL LINE-UP

Pam Keller, Board of Directors

JULY 31 – AUGUST 4, 2018

Fort Collins, CO – The International Keyboard Odyssiad® & Festival USA (IKOF) comes to Griffin Concert Hall, University Center for the Arts, Fort Collins, CO July 31 – August 4, 2018, featuring internationally renowned pianists for five consecutive, riveting evening concerts, all held at 7:30 p.m. Back by popular demand are 2013 Van Cliburn Gold Medalist, Vadym Kholodenko, and Croatian firebrand Kemal Gekic; rising star Ju-eun Lee (Korea) and the pianist/philosopher/artist/chef Frederic Chiu(China/USA), both incredible pianists and new to IKOF, plus the “Wonder Woman” of the piano world, Russian superstar and the 2001 Cliburn Gold Medalist, Olga Kern is returning again.

In its seventh season, the International Keyboard Odyssiad® & Festival, U.S.A., is a five-day summer piano competition and festival featuring over a dozen guest artists and pianists in daily masterclasses and presentations, mini-recitals, and the live Semifinal and Final Rounds of the Olympic-styled Odyssiad® Competition. Additional information and complete schedule can be found at odyssiad.com

Tickets for the IKOF evening concerts range from $15 for students to $35 for adults and can be purchased online at https://csuartstickets.universitytickets.com. Register for a Festival pass for $250 online at Odyssiad.com, which includes all festival events AND the 5 evening concerts. Tickets to individual sessions are $20 and can be purchased at the registration table in Griffin Hall during the festival. Advanced ticket purchase recommended.