INTRODUCING THE TIMNATH FOUNDATION

The Timnath foundation was established with the goal of fostering a healthy future for Timnath. Based on the bylaws of the Foundation, at least five members need to sit on its Board of Directors. The Mayor of Timnath automatically serves as director, and one additional Council member can also serve. Mayor Pro Tem Aaron Pearson was appointed to the board as the second council position. In addition, Council has made three additional appointments:

Help NFN Grow Becca Bay with Colorado Feed & Grain – One-year term

Cash Freeman with RBC Wealth Management – Two-year term

Tonya Ritchey with Blue Ocean Enterprises – Three-year term