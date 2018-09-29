Investigation into reported shooting at a residence in Loveland

David Moore, Public Information Officer

On September 27, 2018, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers with the Loveland Police Department responded to a reported shooting at a residence in the 400 block of Alpine Meadows Court in Loveland / unincorporated Larimer County. When deputies and officers arrived, they found one deceased adult male and a second adult male that had been shot. The injured man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Adrian Lee Guzman (06/15/1983) of Loveland was arrested at the scene. He was transported to the Larimer County Jail and booked on allegations of 1st Degree Murder, Attempted 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Assault, and Possession of a Firearm by Previous Offender. His booking photo will be available later today and bond has not been set at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time. Investigators believe there is no continuing threat to the public.

The charges are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.