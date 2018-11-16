Invitation to Dec 5 “Reframing Aging” workshop

PAFC is joining with the Larimer County Office on Aging and A Little Help to bring a terrific workshop to Northern Colorado: Changing the Narrative in Colorado.

An overview of what the general public believes about older people and about aging in America

Effective frames and messaging that have been proven to shift public opinion in a positive direction

Words, phrases and messaging that are not productive because they reinforce ageist attitudes and negative stereotypes

Ideas for moving from concept to action

Practice using the new frames and messages in oral and written communications

There is a free, three-hour workshop in Northern Colorado on December 5, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Chilson Center in Loveland.The workshop is designed to change the negative and inaccurate stereotypes about older people. It will provide you tools to tell the story of aging and ageism in a new, effective way way that is based on research conducted by the FrameWorks Institute, a national communications firm. This strategic communications campaign comes out of an innovative partnership between the NextFifty Initiative and the Rose Community Foundation. A FrameWorks Institute Certified Master Trainer, will facilitate the workshop, which will cover:

The training is designed for those who communicate the most about our organization and the type of work that we do.

You can sign up here:

Reframing Aging workshop

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/special-reframing-aging-workshop-for-aging-advocates-in-northern-colorado-registration-51524784016

The workshop will be followed by a Lunch n’ Learn with NextFifty Initiative, giving you a unique opportunity to talk with the foundation.

You can sign up for that here:

Lunch n’ Learn with NextFifty Initiative

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lunch-and-learn-with-nextfifty-initiative-in-northern-colorado-registration-51525250411

Space is limited so please sign up soon. RSVP no later than November 19th. There is capacity for 45 people, and it will be first come, first serve. We will maintain a waiting list, so if people drop out after registering, we can accommodate additional people.

If you have questions, feel free to email Initiative Manager Janine Vanderburg at Janine@encoreroadmap.com.