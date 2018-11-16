Invitation to Dec 5 “Reframing Aging” workshop

Jim Becker
- An overview of what the general public believes about older people and about aging in America
- Effective frames and messaging that have been proven to shift public opinion in a positive direction
- Words, phrases and messaging that are not productive because they reinforce ageist attitudes and negative stereotypes
- Ideas for moving from concept to action
- Practice using the new frames and messages in oral and written communications
The training is designed for those who communicate the most about our organization and the type of work that we do.
You can sign up here:
Reframing Aging workshop
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/special-reframing-aging-workshop-for-aging-advocates-in-northern-colorado-registration-51524784016
The workshop will be followed by a Lunch n’ Learn with NextFifty Initiative, giving you a unique opportunity to talk with the foundation.
You can sign up for that here:
Lunch n’ Learn with NextFifty Initiative
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lunch-and-learn-with-nextfifty-initiative-in-northern-colorado-registration-51525250411
Space is limited so please sign up soon. RSVP no later than November 19th. There is capacity for 45 people, and it will be first come, first serve. We will maintain a waiting list, so if people drop out after registering, we can accommodate additional people.
If you have questions, feel free to email Initiative Manager Janine Vanderburg at Janine@encoreroadmap.com.
