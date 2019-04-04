iPoint Hosts 6th Annual Free Flowers for Towers Event April 19 and 20

In observance of Earth Day this month, iPoint (Information Point Technologies), a community-minded local network, web design, and digital marketing company, is continuing its tradition of making it safe, easy and free for local residents and businesses to properly recycle computer equipment. Along with I.T. Refresh and the Fort Collins Nursery, the sixth annual “Flowers for Towers” recycling event will take place on Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. There are no recycling fees. Items can be dropped off at iPoint’s office located at 135 West Swallow, Bldg. A in Fort Collins. Recyclable items include PC towers, laptops, and servers. (Computer monitors, printers, copiers, and scanners are excluded.)

The “Flowers for Towers” event is designed to encourage the community to properly dispose of their e-waste and in exchange enhance the environment by planting flowers.

“There is definitely a great need and interest in the drive from the community,” said Director of Sales & Marketing, Pete Fardal. “In the event’s first five years we collected over 80,000 pounds of e-waste! We’re proud to do our part in keeping hazardous electronic materials out of our landfills.”

Not only does the Flowers for Towers event prevent dangerous toxins from entering the environment through landfills, but it provides participants peace of mind because their old hard drives will be properly and completely destroyed by event partner I.T. Refresh.

I.T. Refresh is a local, full service, e-Steward certified recycler that specializes in recycling electronics responsibly. Each PC or server dropped off for recycling will have its hard drive wiped clean or destroyed by I.T. Refresh for free. This is a great saving to participants. Local recycling centers charge up to $15.00 to recycle a laptop.

In addition to the savings, participants will receive a $5 Fort Collins Nursery gift certificate to go toward planting their flowers. (One gift certificate per participant.)

iPoint was founded in 2002 to meet the technology needs of small businesses throughout northern Colorado. The company offers a variety of products and services to help businesses combine all their technology into one point of contact, reducing the overall costs of miscommunication. The iPoint team of network experts, web developers, and digital marketing specialists collaborate to provide the best and most dependable services for any business. As their tagline reads, they really do believe in “Simplifying Technology for Your Business.” With more than 300 clients and growing, iPoint has become a trusted partner to numerous businesses in a variety of fields. The company is proud to partner with a number of local non-profit organizations in Northern Colorado.

They also offer discounted rates and services for most 501(c) tax-exempt businesses.

Learn more at www.ipoint-tech.com, and find them on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information, contact Pete Fardal at iPoint, 970-266-0703, or pfardal@ipoint-tech.com.