It’s Spring!

Matt Bartmann

mbartmann@northfortynews.com

The vernal equinox, also known as the March equinox or spring equinox, falls on March 20 this year at 10:15 a.m. MDT (10:14:29, to be exact). Loosely translated, equinox means “equal night.” Equinoxes happen twice per year, the vernal in March and the autumnal in September, when the sun is exactly perpendicular to the rotational axis of the earth, causing the length of day and night to be almost the same.

Most importantly, the vernal equinox is the time of seasonal change from winter to spring!