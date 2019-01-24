The national weather service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northeast and north central Colorado. More than 2 inches of snow has fallen in Greeley, Milliken, Wellington and Windsor, making the highest snow totals in North Forty News’ coverage area.

SNOW TOTALS

Bellvue – 1.9″

Denver – 1.2″

Estes Park – .2″

Fort Collins – 1.9″

Greeley – 2.6″

Loveland – 1.4″

Milliken – 2.3″

Red Feather Lakes – 1.2″

Walden – 0″

Wellington – 2.3″

Windsor – 2.2″

The Fort Collins area forecast

Today

Snow showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

Friday

Partly cloudy. Highs near 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Friday NightMostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Saturday

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Saturday Night And Sunday

Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Sunday Night And Monday

Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Windy. Much colder. Lows 17 to 23. Highs 23 to 29.

Monday Night And Tuesday

Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 10. Highs near 30.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.