January Guided Hikes and Programs Hosted by Larimer County Natural Resources

Teddy Parker-Renga

• Sunday, January 20, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. “Full Moon Walk: Eclipse and Owls” Join Larimer County naturalists for a moonlit walk at Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34, to learn about the lunar eclipse that will occur later that evening. We will also discuss the owls that live in Colorado and enjoy the beauty of the area as the moon rises over the plains. Hike rating: moderate due to walking in low light. Please dress appropriately for the weather.

Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Angela at (970) 619-4489.