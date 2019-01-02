January Stargazing

Friday, January 11, 2019 | 07:00 PM – 09:00 PM LC Natural Resources Administrative Offices. Don’t miss members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies.

Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program is located at the parking area outside the Larimer County Natural Resources Administrative Offices, 1800 S. County Road 31, Loveland. Dress warmly for evening temperatures and bring binoculars if you have them. For up-to-date weather information, visit the NCAS website at www.nocoastro.org. The program is free. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Angela at (970) 619-4489. January Meteor Shower

1st meteor shower of 2019 occurs this week.

The most ideal viewing conditions will appear across parts of the central and southwestern United States from the night of Jan. 3, into the early morning hours of Jan. 4.

Want to meet more Astronomers?

The NCAS Mtg isThursday, January 3⋅6:15 – 7:45pm at Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, 408 Mason Court, Fort Collins, CO 80524, United States. This month Dr. Roger Culver, CSU Professor Emeritus The Silver Anniversary of a Small-Scale Astronomy Consortium http://www.fcmod.org/ will speak.

Dinner with the speaker is BEFORE the talk (5pm) at: Blue Agave Grill 201 S College Av Fort Collins, CO 80524.