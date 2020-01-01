Jared Polis Year End Review

2019 was so special that I can’t help myself. When I was sworn in as your Governor back in January I made you a promise: to build a Colorado for all where every family has the opportunity to grow and thrive. Since then, my administration has fought day and night to make that promise a reality.

It was a busy year, with lots of early mornings and late nights, and I’m proud to tell you that thanks to your support during 2019, we were able to:

Pass free full-day kindergarten for every Colorado family. Starting this fall, parents in every school district were able to give their kids quality, early education. Along with an additional 5,100 free preschool slots and increased funding for rural districts to hire and increase educator pay, Colorado is giving kids the tools they need to succeed long-term, which will boost high school graduation rates and put money back into parents’ pockets. Begin our transition to 100% renewable energy by 2040. Protecting our Colorado way of life means preserving our lands for future generations and recognizing the economic benefits that come with clean energy. That’s why we passed key pieces of legislation that will create new jobs, invest in electric vehicles, and protect both workers and consumers as we establish Colorado as a leading green energy economy. Save Coloradans money on their health care under our new reinsurance program. For the first time in Colorado history, families buying insurance through the exchange will be able to save an average of 20% on their health insurance premiums in 2020. Additionally, every hospital will be required to be transparent in their pricing so families can avoid surprise massive hospital bills. Uplift our small businesses and homeowners through eliminating special interest tax subsidies and cutting taxes. We reduced tax subsidies to big-box retailers and reduced the amount of sale tax that small retailers have to pay to the state, cutting taxes for 144,000 local small and medium-sized businesses across our state. We also lowered the property tax assessment rate for homeowners.

I’m confident that we can continue this progress, and keep fighting for a Colorado where everyone can thrive. Thanks for your support in 2019, and let’s keep this going next year.

I hope you and your family have a happy and safe holiday season,

Jared

Jared Polis

Governor of Colorado

