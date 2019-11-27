JAX Mercantile Co. Brings 11th Annual Local Author Day to Cheyenne, Wyoming

Visit the new JAX Outdoor Gear, Farm & Ranch store at 1400 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne, WY 82009 on Saturday, December 14th from 11 AM to 3 PM as JAX hosts a myriad of local authors to discuss, autograph, and sell their books. This will be the 11th Annual JAX Local Author Day, but the first time JAX is hosting this event in Wyoming. Ten percent of the retail price of all books sold during the event will be donated to the Laramie County Library Foundation.

A variety of titles from participating Colorado & Wyoming authors will be on display and available for you to peruse and purchase. Coloring sheets for kids – plus a prize drawing every hour – will surely elevate your experience.

Stop by to chat with authors of books on hiking, climbing, camping, horse training, fly fishing, fossils, ecology, history, ghost towns, and a host of other fascinating topics. Rub elbows with local award-winning mystery writers, novelists, children’s authors, and illustrators. You just might discover the perfect gift for someone on your holiday shopping list – or yourself.

See the growing list of participating authors and illustrators at https://www.jaxgoods.com/ info/local-author-day-2019.

Are you the local Front Range or Cheyenne author interested in joining us with your books? Email jaxauthorday@jaxgoods.com for more info!