JAX Mercantile expands to eighth store location, Cheyenne, Wyoming

Jax Outdoors

JAX Mercantile Company, based out of the Fort Collins area, is pleased to announce the planned opening of a new store in Wyoming. While the building purchase is still pending, the vacant Sears at the Frontier Mall in Cheyenne is the planned location for the eighth JAX store. JAX plans to hire for an estimated 50 positions at the new location, to be named JAX Outdoor Gear, Farm & Ranch. Management aims for a soft opening Fall 2019, with plans for a Grand Opening in Spring 2020.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

This new Cheyenne location with 80,000 square feet of retail space will feature a wide variety of quality and name brand outdoor gear products, including camping, clothing, footwear, hunting, fishing, military surplus, paddlesports, and travel gear. The store will also feature farm and ranch supplies including equine and livestock feed, power equipment, tools and hardware, kitchenware, garden, and gift categories.

Company President Jim Quinlan states: “JAX has a long history of serving outdoor and ranching customers along the front range of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and midwesterners in our Ames, Iowa store. Wyoming is a beautiful state with tremendous opportunities to get outdoors, which aligns perfectly with our company and culture. In addition, Cheyenne is a vibrant and growing city. We are excited to become a part of the community.”

When asked why he thinks JAX can succeed in a location where Sears Roebuck Co. failed, Quinlan said: “We see a great opportunity here. Our company focuses on offering a great selection of quality products at fair prices every day. We also hire and train specialists who love the outdoors themselves and take personal satisfaction in helping our customers. The entire JAX team works hard to create a unique and fun shopping experience for everyone.“

“Our company also thrives by prioritizing resource conservation. We enjoy breathing new life into existing buildings like this one, reusing and recycling store fixtures, and finding ways to reduce our operating costs through recycling and improved energy efficiency. This has included conversions to LED lighting, upgrading to high-efficiency HVAC equipment, and the use of solar arrays at several locations.”

JAX Mercantile Co. is a legacy business with a heart for customer service, conservation, and community. Family-owned and operated since 1955, JAX stores are a local destination for outdoor gear, clothing, footwear, farm and ranch supplies, home essentials, gifts, hardware, and military surplus. JAX has seven existing store locations, including six across Colorado in Fort Collins, Loveland, Lafayette, and Broomfield, and one location in Ames, Iowa. The company support center is located in Laporte, Colorado. For additional information, visit: www.jaxgoods.com

JAX Outdoor Gear, Farm & Ranch Contact:

info@jaxgoods.com