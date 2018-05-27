Jesus Culture Worship concert set for Budweiser Events Center

Zach Orr

Featuring Matthew Barnett, best-selling author and founder of Dream Center in LA

(Loveland, CO.) – Serve Day NOCO will bring Jesus Culture and Matthew Barnett to the Budweiser Events Center, on July 13 at 7 p.m. The summer event offers a night of worship and special message to bring people together from Colorado and surrounding states for a night of fun and inspiration. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 11 and are available by phone at 877-544-8499, online at BudweiserEventsCenter.com, or in person at the Budweiser Events Center Box Office. Groups of 10 or more can call 970-619-4122 for discounted information.

Jesus Culture is a community of worship leaders and musicians whose heart is to see a generation impacted by encounters with the presence of God. Known as one of the best worship bands in the world, Jesus Culture traces back to their local church in Sacramento, California.

Matthew Barnett is senior pastor at the Angelus Temple in Los Angeles, California. He is best-selling author of The Church That Never Sleeps and most recent released book God’s Dream For You. Barnett is founder of the Dream Center in Los Angeles, a rehabilitation center that houses more than 600 people, and feeds and serves more than 40,000 people a week within their community.

It will be a night one cannot miss as Jesus Culture and Matthew Barnett lead worship and embolden the act of service in communities to expand the love of God within cities.

About Serve Day NOCO

Serve Day is an annual international outreach event that provides opportunity to bless and be blessed on a specified day through serving the various and surrounding communities. The goal is to send people from various churches into their respective communities to show the love of Christ in real and tangible ways. It starts with choosing a project in your community, contacting the person or agency who will benefit from the project, and taking care of the logistics to make it happen on July 14, 2018.