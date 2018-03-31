Jim Davidson Keynotes NOCOM 2018

Amanda Miller

Legendary mountaineer and Northern Colorado resident speaks on resilience and innovation in the manufacturing industry

Loveland, Colorado— Legendary mountaineer, expedition leader, inspirational professional speaker, and Fort Collins native Jim Davidson will keynote Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership’s NOCOM 2018 manufacturing trade show at 7:00 a.m. April 12, 2018 at The Ranch Event Center/Larimer County Fairgrounds. The breakfast, sponsored by BMA America, kicks off a day-long event showcasing Northern Colorado’s expanding manufacturing sector, connecting suppliers, manufacturers, capital, and services.

Davidson will speak about the theme of this year’s event: Creating Culture to Promote Innovation: “In my keynote, I share the epic tale of how I had to find a way to climb an overhanging ice wall alone to escape a deep glacial crevasse. I was short on resources, technique and time. Yet, I was able to overcome this challenge, just like manufacturers tackle challenges every day.”

Hear invigorating stories and lessons that help businesses employ innovation and resilience when facing challenges and opportunities. Short on resources, time, and technique? Resolve problematic challenges through adaptation and innovative thinking.

“As an advocate of both manufacturing and climbing, I’ve learned leadership is most vital in your darkest hours, not your finest moments, and Jim is a great example of this,” said Adam Papillion, director of operations for H2 Manufacturing Solutions. “Through many years of climbing and friendship with Jim, nothing has transferred more to my professional life than Jim’s lessons on resilience.”

Davidson will be on site after his talk at the show’s registration table signing copies of his New York Times best-selling book, The Ledge. As time permits, he will connect with individuals and organizations on the challenges they face in a competitive manufacturing world, and how they can solve them through resilience and innovation.

Jim has summitted the world’s tallest peaks, survived harrowing trials and extremely dangerous situations, and he shares the power of resilience to audiences around the world. Davison’s stories of survival help people face their own challenges and opportunities. With 36 years of adventures to draw from, he distills unique content for each audience to reveal how to adapt to profound change, overcome anxiety and uncertainty, and reach lofty goals.

Register for the 7:00 a.m. breakfast, full day of programming, and post-event B2B networking via the Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership website. Learn more about Davidson, view his videos and pictures, and read about his experiences on his website, speakingofadventure.com.

About the 4th Annual NOCOM Trade Show

Date: Thursday, April 12th, 2018

Time: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Kick-off Breakfast at 7:00 a.m. at the Budweiser Events Center (separate ticket required)

Sponsored by BMA America

B2B Networking Reception 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Sponsored by H2 Manufacturing Solutions and Manufacturer’s Edge

Major sponsors include Aerotek, Colorado Department of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), EKS&H, Flood & Peterson, Xcel Energy, and FirstBank. Other sponsors include Speaker Hall sponsor Northern Colorado Economic Alliance; Venue sponsor City of Loveland; and Coffee sponsor Noffsinger.

The event showcases Northern Colorado’s expanding manufacturing sector, connecting suppliers, manufacturers, capital, and services. Registration is now open at this link. Admission is $15 for pre-registered attendees (students are free) and $20 at the door, with post-event B2B networking event included, and $30 for the kickoff breakfast featuring keynote speaker Jim Davidson. Attendees can download the Yapp App from Yapp.us, Google play or Apple’s app store and enter the ID code NOCOM2018 for detailed information on the event.

The NOCOM 2018 kick-off breakfast is sponsored by BMA America, experts in plants for the production of fructose, sugar, and dextrose whether dealing with machinery, individual process steps, or entire factories. Visit BMA’s website for more information.

Admission to the post-show B2B networking reception, sponsored by H2 Manufacturing Solutions and Manufacturer’s Edge is included with registration for all attendees. H2 Manufacturing Solutions offers a broad range of services to help manufacturers navigate the daily challenges of the modern manufacturing world. Manufacturer’s Edge, Colorado’s statewide manufacturing assistance center through NISP’s MEP program, boosts the competitiveness of Colorado manufacturers through onsite technical assistance and support.

This year’s NOCOM Trade Show features more than 100 exhibitors, a speaker hall featuring several manufacturing industry leaders, manufacturing forums, and a B2B reception. Topics discussed will include: Get the best bang for the buck with healthcare; Navigate programs and grants targeted to grow Colorado manufacturing businesses; Learn insiders’ secrets on the latest and greatest technology advances should be part of your strategy for this year . . . and beyond; and navigate challenges that manufacturers face.