John Bykerk Runs for Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association’s Board of Directors 

February 17, 2020 Blaine Howerton Business & Education 0
John Bykerk, a self-employed contractor and volunteer firefighter, is running for a seat on the Poudre Valley REA Board of Directors.

John Bykerk Pledges To Work for Low Rates, A Stable Grid, and Local Development

John Bykerk, a self-employed contractor and volunteer firefighter is running for a seat on the Poudre Valley REA Board of Directors. John pledges to work with PVREA to keep rates low, maintain a stable grid, and boost the local economy. Anyone who purchases energy from PVREA should receive a ballot in the mail around March 7. 

“As a volunteer firefighter, I know how important it is to have reliable, proactive, and responsible service—whether from your first responders or your utility companies,” said John Bykerk. “Last year, PVREA committed to an 80% renewables by 2030 initiative, and now we need a plan to deliver on it.” 

Other areas in Colorado enjoy lower rates than PVREA members do, in part because their energy providers are taking advantage of the development of cheaper energy sources. Bykerk sees the 80/30 initiative as an opportunity for PVREA to be proactive and build a plan that supports our community, with local economic development and affordable rates. “I have been a self-employed businessman for over 40 years and a volunteer firefighter for the past 7. I have the proven leadership and community service experience needed to help PVREA develop a responsible energy plan,” said Bykerk.

