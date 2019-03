Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is running for President.

Join John as he announces his run for president in 2020. He kicks off the campaign with a concert in Civic Center Park in Denver on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and is free and open to the public.

The event includes local food trucks.