Join us for the Holiday Lighting Festival in Old Town Timnath!

By Town of Timnath

Friday, December 6
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Old Town Timnath, 4100 Main Street

Join us for the official lighting of Old Town Timnath! Santa and the Mayor of Timnath will
light up the town at 5:05 p.m.

Local Choir & Band Performances

Bethke Elementary
Living Rock Church
Preston Middle School
Timnath Elementary
NoCo Theatrix Children’s Theater

 FREE Kids’ Activities

Ornament Decorating
Carriage Rides
Photos with Santa Claus
Meet Your Favorite Holiday Characters
Face Painting
And More!

Holiday Toy Market

The holiday toy market will have countless inexpensive toys that kids can buy for their friends and family.
Prices range anywhere from $1 – $10.

Holiday Treats

Hot Chocolate
Cookies
Apple Cider
Popcorn
Coffee

Complimentary Dinner

Chicken Noodle Soup
Texas Red Chili (Gluten Free)
Vegetarian Minestrone Soup
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Event Beneficiary

All proceeds and tips from the event will benefit Santa Cops of Larimer County so that
less fortunate members of our community may have a jolly holiday too.

