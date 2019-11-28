Join us for the Holiday Lighting Festival in Old Town Timnath!

Join us for the official lighting of Old Town Timnath! Santa and the Mayor of Timnath will

light up the town at 5:05 p.m.

Local Choir & Band Performances

Bethke Elementary

Living Rock Church

Preston Middle School

Timnath Elementary

NoCo Theatrix Children’s Theater

FREE Kids’ Activities

Ornament Decorating

Carriage Rides

Photos with Santa Claus

Meet Your Favorite Holiday Characters

Face Painting

And More!

Holiday Toy Market

The holiday toy market will have countless inexpensive toys that kids can buy for their friends and family.

Prices range anywhere from $1 – $10.

Holiday Treats

Hot Chocolate

Cookies

Apple Cider

Popcorn

Coffee

Complimentary Dinner

Chicken Noodle Soup

Texas Red Chili (Gluten Free)

Vegetarian Minestrone Soup

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Event Beneficiary

All proceeds and tips from the event will benefit Santa Cops of Larimer County so that

less fortunate members of our community may have a jolly holiday too.