Join Us for Timnath’s Summer BBQ!

All Timnath residents are invited to wrap up summer at the Summer BBQ!
This free event will kick off on August 10 at 6 p.m. in the Timnath Community Park, 5500 Summerfields Parkway. There will be a catered BBQ dinner and entertainment from The Wendy Woo Band.
In addition to delicious BBQ, attendees can snack on popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones. Plus, kiddos can enjoy an inflatable bounce castle and obstacle course, Jacob’s Ladder, face painting, balloon animals, firetruck and ambulance tours, and much more!
The menu includes:
Ground Sirloin Hamburgers
Black Bean Burgers
Jumbo All Beef Hot Dogs
Corn on the Cob
Watermelon
Individual Potato Chip Bags
Fixings for an All-American Cookout: Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cheese, Mustard, Ketchup, Sweet Relish, Dill Relish
Presented by the Town of Timnath and the following Sponsors:
Be the first to comment