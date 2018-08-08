Join Us for Timnath’s Summer BBQ!

August 8, 2018 Theresa Rose Uncategorized 0
Aerial view of Timnath Reservoir Water Tower
Town of Timnath Logo

All Timnath residents are invited to wrap up summer at the Summer BBQ!

This free event will kick off on August 10 at 6 p.m. in the Timnath Community Park, 5500 Summerfields Parkway.  There will be a catered BBQ dinner  and entertainment from The Wendy Woo Band.

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

THE COLONIAL SHOP

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - August 4, 2018

In addition to delicious BBQ, attendees can snack on popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones. Plus, kiddos can enjoy an inflatable bounce castle and obstacle course, Jacob’s Ladder, face painting, balloon animals, firetruck and ambulance tours, and much more!

The menu includes:

Ground Sirloin Hamburgers

Black Bean Burgers

Jumbo All Beef Hot Dogs

Corn on the Cob

Watermelon

Individual Potato Chip Bags

Fixings for an All-American Cookout: Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cheese, Mustard, Ketchup, Sweet Relish, Dill Relish

Presented by the Town of Timnath and the following Sponsors:

Sponsors of the Timnath Community BBQ

