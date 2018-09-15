Join us this Friday for the Studio Tour Preview Exhibit Opening Reception and Awards

The Fort Collins Artist Studio Tour & Sale is a free, self-guided tour of 48 local artist studios in and around Fort Collins September 28-30.

The Preview Exhibition at the Carnegie Center for Creativity features a sample artwork from each artist on the Artist Studio Tour. The Preview Exhibit is on view through September 30, and open Wednesday–Saturday, 12-6 pm, and during the tour. The Carnegie is located at 200 Matthews St., Fort Collins.

