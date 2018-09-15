Join us this Friday for the Studio Tour Preview Exhibit Opening Reception and Awards

September 15, 2018 Theresa Rose Art & Lifestyle 0
The Studio Tour will take place on the weekend of September 28 - 30
The City of Fort Collins Visual Arts event

The Fort Collins Artist Studio Tour & Sale is a free, self-guided tour of 48 local artist studios in and around Fort Collins September 28-30.

The Preview Exhibition at the Carnegie Center for Creativity features a sample artwork from each artist on the Artist Studio Tour. The Preview Exhibit is on view through September 30, and open WednesdaySaturday12-6 pm, and during the tour. The Carnegie is located at 200 Matthews St., Fort Collins.

Visit fcgov.com/studiotour for more information.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.

Donate

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Looking for a better performing website?

by Endo Creative - September 12, 2018

Mo Jeauz's Bar Wed 2 for 1 Burgers Deal

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - September 5, 2018

Chipper's Tues Twofers $2 Games & More...

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - September 4, 2018

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*