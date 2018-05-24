Jousting, Music, Highland games at the Colorado Medieval Festival

North Forty News

A jam-packed weekend of family-friendly activities and jaw-dropping competitions is in store June 1-3 at the Colorado Medieval Festival, two miles west of Loveland in the Savage Woods, 1750 Savage Road, near Devil’s Backbone. The festival kicks off on Friday, 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., with activities including live steel combat in the arena, music from the popular Wendy Woo, five-time winner of the Westword Music Awards, and more. On Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., the entertainment goes into high gear with jousting, magic acts, more armored combat, and the earliest Highland games of the season, featuring the Rocky Mountain Scottish Athletes. Food trucks, beer, cider and mead will be available, along with more than 60 vendors selling artisan goods. Admission is $13; $8 for ages 6-12; and free for kids 5 and under.

For more details about the Medieval Festival, see the Facebook Event page at https://facebook.com/events/1903797066598533/

To learn more about the incredible Rocky Mountain Scottish Athletes and about Highland games, visit https://rmsa.org/