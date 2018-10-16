Joy Organics offers THC-free CBD products

Libby James

North Forty News

Joy Smith has been passionate about making the world a better place for as long as she can remember. She homeschooled her children and instilled in them a curiosity about the world and her concern for the less fortunate. “We’re kind of an unusual family,” daughter Hannah said. As an international photographer/journalist, she has been to several countries in Africa in the course of putting together a book that ponders the question “Why people fight” through her photographs and reflections. Her older sister, Danielle, spent three months in a missionary school in northern Mozambique when she was only 16.

Joy and her husband, Todd, raised their four children in Florida and often brought them to Colorado for ski vacations in the winter and camping experiences in the summer. Two years ago they fulfilled their dream to move west, settled into a home in Poudre Canyon, and Colorado became home. “I didn’t have any plans to open a business,” Joy said. But things came together for her, and in July she opened Joy Organics at 119 W. Oak St. in Fort Collins.

In a little stand-alone building in Oak St. Mall, her shop is a charming combination of Joy’s interests and concerns. Trouble sleeping led her to try several CBD products before she found one that really worked. Thus began some persistent research into the quality of CBD products currently on the market. When she eventually found one that worked, she was so delighted with the results that she wanted to share with others. Joy Organics offers Joy’s own line of premier, organically grown, THC-free, full spectrum products from tinctures and soft gel pills to essential oils and balms, sourced from Folium in Colorado Springs. She even carries CBD dog treats, hemp oil candles and hemp journals and art paper.

Along with daughter Danielle, Joy set about remodeling her shop into a spacious, uncluttered, welcoming space with room to display items close to her heart that benefit people from all over the world trying to eke out a living. There are colorful Timbali shopping bags made in Swaziland, “giving” keys made by people in Los Angeles recovering from homelessness, and quilts made from saris by women in Bangladesh.

Joy has had help and input from her husband, each of her four children and even from small grandchildren in bringing her business to life. “It really is a family affair,” she says.

Joy Organics is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.