JULIE PIGNATARO TO RUN FOR FORT COLLINS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

Julie Pignataro is a community volunteer and a Colorado State University alumni, graduating in 1995 with a bachelor degree in English and achieved a Master of Science in Library and Information Science from Drexel University in 2009. Julie is a 25-year resident of Fort Collins and volunteers with multiple non-profit organizations promoting opportunities for people in need, animal welfare, environmental preservation, and women’s rights. Today Julie Pignataro announces her candidacy for Fort Collins City Council District 2.

Julie is a member of the Citizens Review Board, joining in April 2018. She is a graduate of the CityWorks 101 program. She is currently a member of the Water Literate Leaders of Northern Colorado 2018-19 class and the Observer Corps Lead with the League of Women Voters. Pignataro says, “I want to preserve the integrity of our community by providing leadership that uses the head and the heart.” Pignataro is an IT Program Manager at the USDA in Fort Collins. She states, “With over a decade of government experience, I know what it takes to find solutions, navigate and collaborate with multiple governmental agencies, and get things done,”

Julie’s work in leadership and management includes a few years with the Composing department at the Fort Collins Coloradoan from 1999-2002. Pignataro and her husband, Dan Simpson, live in central Fort Collins with their five-year-old son and 4 rescue animals. They enjoy spending time in the outdoors, biking around the city and hiking and camping in the mountains.

When asked why she was running, Pignataro said, “Fort Collins should be a special place enjoyed by all of our residents and to make that happen, the city council needs forward-thinking members who listen to what our community members want.”

The Fort Collins municipal election will be held on April 2, 2019. You can find out more about Pignataro and her campaign at JulieForFC.com or by emailing her at Julie@JulieForFC.com.