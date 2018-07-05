July 2018 publisher update

When an anniversary rolls around, I find myself looking back comparing today to yesterday. That’s what I did when I realized that this month is my one year anniversary with North Forty News. Wow, how time flies.

Last July, I could not have foreseen in the year to come, all that has happened. The biggest adjustment was learning to put only ONE space after a period, instead of TWO. Seriously, that was a very hard adjustment! Thanks for teaching me that, Sally.

Honestly, one year ago, I didn’t know if I could take on a newspaper. My 20+ years of journalism experience was in television. I had built my career using a completely different style of reporting. But this past year I put my faith, my love, and my hard work into it and watched North Forty News quickly double in size. Not only did North Forty News expand significantly, but I also took on the long-established SCENE magazine. Thinking back over all the support I received from this community, the fan mail, and the sincere appreciation for taking on the task of keeping these two publications going, makes it all worthwhile.

Most recently, a new subscriber wrote me “Anyone brave enough to take this on deserves my $39.” Our newest subscriber probably never realized how much their comment would mean to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! By the way, I personally process every subscription and renewal. At 3 a.m. the other day, I found myself printing renewal cards, somewhat out of necessity, because our resources are limited, but also because it is one of the necessary jobs I enjoy doing, right along with helping out with deliveries. I enjoy those two jobs because they provide direct interaction with the people who make this all possible — you, our readers.

Don’t get me wrong. This past year was not without its challenges. I’m still amazed at the amount of hard work required to produce 24 pages once a month. But honestly, I can’t get enough of it. With the first year under my belt, more than ever, I am proud to be Publisher/Owner of North Forty News. I am more excited than ever to use my two publications to share our community’s voice in print journalism — the only form of journalism that can’t be altered in a flicker to reflect a story that may be lacking in veracity. Going forward I am committed to providing North Forty News and New SCENE magazine a very bright future with more staff, new tools, and the technology to produce publications that will set standards in their field.

Just as we have heard so many times on a very famous daytime TV game show, “Be sure to spay or neuter your pet,” I say, “Support truth in journalism by subscribing to your local print (and online) newspaper.” At $39 a year, it’s the price of a dinner out in a quality establishment. Every subscriber, every advertiser, and every dollar counts to insure the future of North Forty News and New SCENEmagazine. When you subscribe, please feel free to write me a little note of encouragement. I personally receive all new subscriptions. I will read your note and I very much appreciate your thoughts, your encouragement, and your support!