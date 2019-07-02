JULY 4TH FESTIVAL AT NORTH LAKE PARK

JULY 4TH FESTIVAL in Loveland is at the corner of Taft Avenue & 29th Street in northwest Loveland. There are a train ride and bike parade for the kiddies, a beer garden for the adults, a battle of the bands’ competition, and live entertainment for the whole family with headliners The Burroughs. Loveland expects over 20,000 to attend the July 4th festivities. USA Today voted The Loveland, North Lake Park Fourth of July Festival, one of the top 22 fireworks shows in the nation.

Schedule of Events

10:00A – 5:00P – Train Rides

Loveland Lions Club operates the train. The cost is 75 cents per ride

2:00 – 4:00P – Battle of the Bands Competition presented by Anadarko and Bank of Colorado

The Battle of the Bands competition is at the Hammond Amphitheater at North Lake Park from 2:00 – 4:00PM on the day of the festival.

There are professional judges, sound and lighting from the Rialto Theater. A selected six bands will compete, and each will play a two-song set.

The winning band gets a cash prize, and an opportunity to be an opener at the Rialto Summer Concert Series at the Foote Lagoon in Loveland! (Concert date TBD)

Deadlines have passed to compete. They have selected the bands who are competing already through a submission process.

2:00P – Cornhole Tournament Near the Beer Garden

32-team single elimination featuring cash prize for top two teams; $30/team registration fee

Register for Cornhole Tournament online.

2:30P – Children’s Bike Parade

For kids 10 years and younger. No cost to participate; they prefer preregistration.

2:30P staging, 3:30P start time – Bike parade route is around Benson Sculpture Garden. Scooters, wagons, and strollers welcome

Register for Children’s Bike Parade online

2:00 – 8:30P – Kid Zone (Near the Train)

Mobile Recreation Trailer

SNAG Demos (Starting New at Golf)

Face painting

Red, white & blue booth

3:00 – 7:00P – Beer Garden

Ages 21+ with I.D.

4:30 – 8:00P – Live Music at Hammond Amphitheater presented by Anadarko and Bank of Colorado

North Lake Park is one of the area’s finest outdoor entertainment venue, the Norma & Lynn Hammond Amphitheater.Built and dedicated in 1996, by the Loveland Rotary Club, the City of Loveland, and many local philanthropists. The amphitheater has phenomenal acoustics and grass seating.

6:00 – 7:30P Headliner – The Burroughs

8:00 – 9:17P – Live Music by Loveland Concert Band

9:17P – Live Fireworks Show

There are three park locations where observers can watch the fireworks display. The maps below show the parks and their booth locations, restrooms/port-o-lets, parking locations, etc.

To view at The South Shore Parkway, head to the south shore of Lake Loveland. However, there is a warning not to impede traffic moving on Eisenhower Blvd.

North Lake Park: Map: http://www.cityofloveland.org/home/showdocument?id=42809

Benson Sculpture garden: http://www.cityofloveland.org/home/showdocument?id=15961

Disclaimer: PERSONAL FIREWORKS PROHIBITED! PERSONAL USE OF FIREWORKS ARE BANNED AT NORTH LAKE PARK FOR JULY 4th AND WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED BY THE LOVELAND POLICE DEPARTMENT. DO NOT LIGHT PERSONAL FIREWORKS IN PUBLIC PLACES!